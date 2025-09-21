Mahalaya is a highly significant occasion in Hindu culture, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha. It is observed seven days before Durga Puja and holds both spiritual and cultural importance. Mahalaya is also deeply connected with the worship of Goddess Durga. It is believed on this day that Goddess Durga begins her journey from Mount Kailash to Earth to defeat the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The day is celebrated with devotional songs, chants, and recitations of the Mahisasuramardini Stotra, invoking the divine power of the Goddess and heralding the festive spirit of Durga Puja. Mahalaya 2025 is on September 21. Listen to the legendary voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra and the live streaming of Mahishasura Mardini online. Akashvani All India Radio (AIR) will host Mahishasura Mardini on September 21 at 04:00 AM. The Mahalaya 2025 live streaming will be held on AIR’s YouTube Channel.

Mahalaya 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time

🗓21st September 2025 at 4 am 💠 A special programme on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya 🙏"Mahishasur Mardini"🙏 📻Hindi/Sanskrit - FM Gold, Indraprastha Channel Bengali - FM Rainbow Live broadcast on our YouTube channel@MIB_India @MinOfCultureGoI @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/2yyfTHrCcX — Akashvani आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) September 19, 2025

Watch Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini Live Streaming:

