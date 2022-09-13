Mahesh Babu, who's currently working on a film by Trivikram Srinivas will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. Now, recently, Rajamouli opened up about his first film with the Telugu superstar and termed it as a 'globetrotting action adventure'. Excited for their collab? So are we! After RRR’s Success, SS Rajamouli to Collaborate With Mahesh Babu for a Big Project!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)