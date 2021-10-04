Mahesh Babu does have a hectic schedule, but he ensures to spend time with his family as well. We have seen how he along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and two children often go on holidays. But this time the trio are holidaying together without the superstar. The reason is Mahesh is busy with the shoot of his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Namrata shared pictures on Instagram and captioned, ‘Off to yet another memorable holiday! Spain, here we come!’

Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Holiday In Spain:

Terrific Trio:

