The makers of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic Major have unveiled the first glimpse of Saiee Manjrekar from the film. The teaser of the film will be unveiled on April 12, 2021. The film stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The poster features Saiee and Adivi in their younger look and in school uniforms.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

#Major costars #SobhitaDhulipala... Produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies... #Sony Pictures Films India presentation... 2 July 2021 release. #MajorTheFilm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)