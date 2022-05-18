The much-awaited romantic melody “Oh Isha” from the film Major is here! Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar’s romantic chemistry is the highlight of this love ballad. This lovely number has been crooned by Armaan Malik and Chinmayi Sripada, whereas Sricharan Pakala has composed the music. Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh Will Give You Goosebumps as Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Oh Isha Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)