Renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and actor Mohanlal are collaborating on the highly anticipated 2023 film, Malaikottai Vaaliban. Following the surprise release of two tracks, "Punnara Kattile '' and "Raak," the makers are set to unveil another song, "Madhabara," on January 12 at 6:30 pm. The lyrics of “Madhabara” are penned by PS Rafeeque. The recent release of the second single, "Raak," suggests the film may delve into magical fantasy, with Mohanlal's character embarking on a mysterious journey. The accompanying visuals in "Raak'' hinted at a lively party scene, where the characters appeared to be immersed in ecstatic dance, possibly influenced by the intoxicating 'soma paanam'. Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser: Mohanlal in His Powerful Look Leaves Us Guessing As He Promises To Unveil the ‘Truth’ (Watch Video).

Check New Song Announcement Post By Mohanlal

