AR Rahman's new song titled Cholappenne from the upcoming film Malayankunju is finally out and it is a graceful wedding number. Newcomer Sajimon is directing the film and interestingly AR Rahman is the music director of the project with this he makes a comeback in the Malayalam cinema after 32 years. Iravin Nizhal Song Paapam Seiyathiru: AR Rahman’s Track From Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Film Is Soul-Stirring (Watch Lyrical Video).

Malayankunju Song Cholappenne

