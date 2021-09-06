Malayalam superstar, Mammootty is all set to turn 70 tomorrow (September 7). He is a force to reckon with from the South film industry and a fan favourite star. Now, ahead of his birthday, netizens cannot keep calm and have started wishing the legendary a day before. Twitterati is pouring love by sharing heartfelt messages for Mammootty on the micro-blogging site. Have a look.
Aww!
#HappyBirthdayMammukka @mammukka #Puzhu #Bilal#BheeshmaParvam #Mammootty https://t.co/mPrvwbg5Ah
— ACE MEDIA WORKS (@ACEMEDIAWORKS1) September 6, 2021
HBD Mammukka!
#HappyBirthdayMammukka#Mammootty #BheeshmaParvam pic.twitter.com/YEraGq3ibr
— ◉FAYIZJØ (@FayizjO) September 6, 2021
Indeed!
“There is no actor in Malayalam Cinema to do challenging Roles like Mammootty “ - Kochin Haneefa
Happy Birthday Megastar#HappyBirthdayMammukka 💥💯#Mammootty @mammukka#BheeshmaParvam pic.twitter.com/v3dAh51qIz
— Adnan369 ᴹᵃᵐᵐᵘᵏᵏᵃ ᴮᵈᵃʸ ᵀʳᵉⁿᵈ ᵒⁿ ˢᵉᵖ (@Adnan3693) September 6, 2021
Nice!
Here’s the Official CDP & Tag To Celebrate Megastar @mammukka's Birthday !!
Design: @SaniYas_369#Mammootty #BheeshmaParvam pic.twitter.com/BI3s924s4D https://t.co/0Y81hJgprh
— JeswinJesu369 (@j_jesu369) September 6, 2021
Yussssss!
Happy to launch the common DP for @mammukka fans! #HappyBirthdayMammukka#Mammootty https://t.co/JP0WoyCqI1
— Naheem369 (@naheem369) September 6, 2021
The KING!
The King 👑#HappyBirthdayMammukka#Mammootty #BheeshmaParvam pic.twitter.com/fG6PAN3hgc
— Aswin (@aswnk4) September 6, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)