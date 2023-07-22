Mammootty has won big at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. The Malayalam megastar bagged the Best Actor title for his impeccable performance in the movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. From fans to colleagues in the industry, all are showering him with congratulatory messages across social media platforms. The veteran actor’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan too took to Instagram and shared a still of his father and congratulated him calling him the ‘Bestest’. Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Winners: Mammootty, Vincy Aloysius, Kunchacko Boban Win Major Acting Honours; Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Bags Best Movie – See Full List Of Winners.

Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Mammootty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)