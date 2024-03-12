Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy shared their pregnancy news last month. Despite rumours of twins, Manoj clarified on Instagram that his wife is in her seventh month, and those rumours are fake. He thanked fans for their love and dismissed twin baby speculations, promising official news soon. He wrote on X (Twitter), "Grateful for your love and support. Please ignore the rumours. Official news is coming soon. Thank you for your understanding and affection. Love to all." Manchu Manoj and Pranitha Reddy Head for Divorce, Tollywood Actor Shares Statement on Twitter.

Manchu Manoj Dismisses Rumours of Twin Babies

Grateful for your love and support over the years 🙏❤️ Please ignore unfounded rumors. Official news coming soon. Thank you for your continued understanding and affection. Love and gratitude to all 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GI1QtPYXRh — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 12, 2024

