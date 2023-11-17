Mangalavaaram is releasing in theatres today, November 17. Ahead of the thriller’s grand theatrical release, film’s leading actress Payal Rajput shared a video post on Instagram and expressed her excitement upon watching her movie. The actress stated that she is ‘profoundly moved’ after watching Mangalavaaram. Payal even said, “I truly believe this is my best performance ever in my entire career”. Mangalavaaram: Ajay Bhupati Opens Up About His Action- Thriller, Says ‘This Film Deals With Raw Emotions and Rustic Visuals’.

Actress Payal Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Rajput ⭐️ ♾ (@rajputpaayal)

Mangalavaaram Trailer Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)