Bhavana Menon is celebrating her 36th birthday on June 6. To mark her special day, Manju Warrier took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture to wish the actress. The red tinted picture sees three ladies in all smiles. Meanwhile, we wish Menon a very happy birthday. Bhavana Menon Is All Praises For Navya Nair’s Performance In Oruthee!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)