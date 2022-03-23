Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon took to her Instagram handle to share her review on the Malayalam film Oruthee that starred Navya Nair in the lead. Bhavana was going gaga over Navya’s portrayal as Radhamani. She mentioned in her post, “Watching Navya Nair on screen after 10 years! Woww Navya what a comeback!”

Bhavana Menon on Oruthee

Bhavana Menon on Oruthee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Nair’s Response

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

