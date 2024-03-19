Jude Anthany Joseph's 2018 movie previously held the record for the highest-grossing Malayalam film with global earnings of Rs 175 crore. However, that record has been shattered by the Manjummel Boys. Directed by Chidambaram and starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, Manjummel Boys has crossed Rs 200 crore mark globally in just over 25 days at the box office. The film tells the story of friends who embark on a daring rescue mission to save their friend from Guna Caves. Manjummel Boys Movie Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film is a Gripping Survival Thriller with Near-Perfect Execution! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Manjummel Boys Box Office:

200 crores it is!!! 🔥🔥🔥 And #ManjummelBoys creates history! First #Malayalam film ever to enter the 200 Cr club 🙌 Take a bow, guys!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oiNq0Ihzhy — BINGED (@Binged_) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)