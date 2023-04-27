Makers of Mark Antony recently released the trailer and this one will keep you hooked till the end. The 2:21 seconds trailer looks interesting and promising. The film has been planned as a pan-Indian project, releasing in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is helmed by Directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Actress Ritu Verma paired with Vishal for the first time in this film. Apart from Vishal Krishna, SJ Suryah, actors Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi will play key roles in the film. Mark Antony First Look Out! Vishal Krishna’s Upcoming Film’s Poster Revealed on His Birthday (View Pic).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)