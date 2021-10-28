The much-awaited trailer of the Malayalam film Minnal Murali is out! Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role as Jaison, the movie has a fun superhero premise. As seen in the trailer, Tovino is a tailor by profession, but after being struck by lightning, he gains superpowers. He uses the powers for the good of the people of his hometown and also fights a foe in style. Minnal Murali arrives on Netflix this Christmas.

Watch Minnal Murali Trailer:

