Mohan Juneja was popularly known for his works in the Kannada film industry. The actor breathed his last on May 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was known for his roles in the films such as Chellata, KGF: Chapter 1 and the recently released KGF: Chapter 2. His last rites will be performed today.

Sandalwood Actor Mohan Juneja Passes Away

Actor Mohan Juneja has passed away. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in supporting roles in Kannada films and was last seen on screen in #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/HmnM8tfgUL — SSSMovieReviews (@sssmoviereviews) May 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)