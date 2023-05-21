Mohanlal spent his 63rd birthday in quite a fantastic way. The superstar took to social media and revealed that he had a 'humble' birthday celebration with underprivileged girls at a shelter home. He also shared pics from Angelz Hut which see the actor posing with 'little angels'. Have a look. Mohanlal Birthday Special: 15 Fun Dialogues of the Malayalam Superstar That Became Part of Our Vocabulary.

Mohanlal at Shelter Home:

A humble birthday celebration with the blessings of the little angels of Angelz Hut, a shelter home of the HUM Foundation! The project nurtures girls from underprivileged communities, empowering them for a great future. Thank you for this day, @zonedamuttath 📍@ Niranta Airport… pic.twitter.com/IDE7jgISUz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2023

