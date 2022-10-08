Fans of Mohanlal are going to be in for a treat tomorrow! The superstar announced the trailer of his upcoming Malayalam film Monster with director Vysakh will be out on October 9 at 11am. While sharing the update, he mentioned in his tweet, “The wait to meet the devil is finally getting over!” Monster: Mohanlal’s Upcoming Malayalam Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 21.

Monster Trailer Update

The wait to meet the devil is finally getting over! Stay on high alert for the official trailer of #Monster coming out this Sunday 9th October 2022 at IST 11:00 am!#MonsterTrailer pic.twitter.com/jw9xDrhPgn — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)