On Monday, March 18, actor Arya took to his official X (previously Twitter) handle to drop an exciting update regarding his upcoming film Mr X. The post shared by Arya acted as a double treat as the actor even dropped pictures of his insane physical transformation for the film. Sharing the pictures of the ripped transformation, Arya wrote, "Finalised the script in March 2023 Started working for the look from April 2023. Shooting started in September, And Finally, we're on the last schedule. It's been one year of constantly pushing myself towards the goal. So here I am in March 2024". Mr X is directed by Manu Anand and produced by Prince Pictures. Saindhav: Arya Joins as Manas in Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pan India Film (View Pic).

Check Out Arya’s X Post Here:

I m BACK at it Again😍🔥 This time for my next film #MrX directed by @itsmanuanand brother and bank rolled by @Prince_Pictures Finalised the script in March 2023 Started working for the look from April 2023.. Shooting started from September And Finally we r in last schedule… pic.twitter.com/7FUmrHSJmE — Arya (@arya_offl) March 18, 2024

