First look of Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi's film Music School has been unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by Papa Rao Biyyala, the teaser video of the flick looks colourful and fascinating. Also, major songs in the movie are composed by Ilaiyaraaja. MS releases in theatres on May 12. Check it out. Music School: It's a Wrap for Ilaiyaraaja’s Film Starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran.

Music School First Look:

SHRIYA SARAN - SHARMAN JOSHI: ‘MUSIC SCHOOL’ FIRST LOOK OUT NOW... #FirstLook of #MusicSchool - with music by maestro #Ilaiyaraaja - is out now… Filmed in #Hindi and #Telugu, it will be dubbed in #Tamil… In *cinemas* 12 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/3Jb5TCioA8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2023

