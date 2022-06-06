The shooting of the upcoming Ilaiyaraaja musical Music School starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran has ended in Hyderabad. The film 'Music School' is a bilingual musical shot in Hindi and Telugu, extensively in Hyderabad and Goa. While the music for the film is created by the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja, it is directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, and produced by Yamini Rao Biyyala under the banner Yamini Films. Jana Gana Mana: Shooting of Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde’s Film JGM Kickstarts (Watch Video).

Eleven songs were choreographed by Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray and Indian choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundram. Three songs of the film are from 'The Sound of Music' for which the official rights have been acquired by director Papa Rao. As the director of the film gives huge credit to the cinematographer of the film Kiran Deohans, on the last day of the shooting, he felt emotional and said, "What fun it was shooting 'The Music School' with director Papa Rao. I will miss the entire team of Yamini Films. So long farewell I hate to say goodbye." Rorschach: Mammootty Shares Glimpse of the First Look Photoshoot from the Suspense Drama (Watch Video).

Sharman Joshi who is playing the leading man in the film said, "It has been an ever fulfilling journey, sweet, sorrow, pain felt in strings of my heart. Now, it's time to share it with the whole world, looking forward to many such great experiences with the director who made this film with complete passion on a scale never imagined."

Shriya Sharan said, "I signed up for film after I became a mother, making it a very special one, As a kid, I have grown up listening to 'The Sound of Music' songs, now to enact some of them in 'Music School' is a blessing. I got to work with an amazing cast and very talented kids. Thank you Papa Rao sir for creating such beautiful characters and making the film happen, truly grateful to be a part of your vision and your first film, I cannot wait to see the film, it'll be the most memorable one for me."

Produced by Yamini Films, 'Music School' also starring - Shaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Suhasini Mulay, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, Vaquar Shaikh, Praveen Goel among others. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

