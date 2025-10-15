Singer and musician Raghu Dixit and Grammy-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal will soon embark on a new phase in their lives together. The 50-year-old musician will tie the knot with Varijashree in an intimate affair this month. Raghu Dixit confirmed the joyous news while speaking to Bangalore Times and said, "I honestly did not see this coming. I had prepared myself to be single and alone for the rest of my life, but life has other plans." The "Gudugudiya Sedi Nodo" singer also shared that he and Varijashree began their relationship as friends, which slowly blossomed into love. Sara Khan Marries Krrish Pathak After 1 Year of Dating; TV Actress Shares First Pictures From Their Registered Wedding, Pens ‘Two Faiths, One Script, Infinite Love’.

Raghu Dixit Set To Marry Varijashree Venugopal This Month

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

