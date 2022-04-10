Elli AvrRam would be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming Tamil film Naane Varuven. Pictures of the actress posing with the film’s lead actor, director Selvaraghavan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan have taken internet by storm. The Bollywood actress has completed shooting for this film.

Elli AvrRam With Team Naane Varuven

