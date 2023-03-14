After RRR's "Naatu Naatu" won big at Oscars 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil alleged on Insta that victories at the Academy Awards are rigged. "I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars," a part of his now deleted comment reads. However, to note Jacqueline's song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman was also competing against "Naatu Naatu" at Oscars in Best Original Song category. Oscar-Winning Music Director MM Keeravani’s Reference to Carpenters Gets Wrongly Translated by Kerala Media.

Shaan Mittathul's Controversial Statement:

