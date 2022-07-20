Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrates her 10th birthday today. On this special occasion, the mommy dearest has shared a cute video post and wished her daughter. Namrata mentioned in her post, “I love each of your fun and boring bedtimes stories. I’m hoping these continue into the next year and our beautiful relationship only gets stronger and stronger.” Mahesh Babu Pens The Sweetest Note For His Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni On Her 10th Birthday (View Pic).

Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday Post For Sitara Ghattamaneni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

