Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on October 28, 2023. Whilst the actor shared a pic from a puja ceremony, his wife treated fans with some unseen pics of them from their dating period. These romantic pics of the duo dish out pure relationship goals. Anjana wished her hubby saying, “From Orkut testimonials to sliding into each other DM’s, sending funny dog/baby videos, we’ve come a long way yet adulting feels so far away!” The couple was blessed with a son in 2017. Yash and Radhika Pandit Dish Out Couple Goals in New Insta Pics!

Nani And Anjana Yelavarthy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Moments From A Decade-Long Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjana Yelavarthy (@anjuyelavarthy)

