Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was a grand affair and from family to leading celebrities were seen in attendance. It has already been a year since the duo tied the knot and on this special occasion, the director-producer has shared some loved-up pics on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note wishing his ‘Thangamey’ on their first wedding anniversary. Vignesh wrote, “Love you #Thangamey ! Jus starting our life with all the love and blessings ! Long way to go ! Lots to accomplish together !” Nayanthara Reveals Names of Her Twin Boys During an Event in Chennai (Watch Video).

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan First Wedding Anniversary

