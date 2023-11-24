With a career spanning nearly two decades, Nayanthara, celebrated for her versatile roles, captivates audiences anew. While enthralling fans on-screen, she hints at a new venture off-camera. Sharing a picture on social media, the actress stands behind a film camera, signaling a fresh journey. Her caption, "TRUST the MAGIC of New beginnings," hints at this transformative phase, igniting curiosity about her shift from actor to, potentially, a new role behind the lens. Nayanthara was last seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara Ventures into Beauty Business, Lady Superstar Introduces Her Skincare Brand on Social Media (View Post).

Check Out Nayanthara's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

