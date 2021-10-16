Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the popular actors of Malayalam Cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, there are several celebs who have posted birthday wishes for him on social media. Nazriya Nazim Fahadh who has worked with Prithviraj in the film Koode has also posted a sweet birthday note for her ‘brother’. She writes, “Brother ….The best ! Period ! Happy birthday to one of the biggest blessings of my life ! Hope u have the best year brother ! Love u ,ally n sups.”

Nazriya’s Birthday Post For Prithviraj

