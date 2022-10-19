Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film directed by Gopichand Malineni is tentatively titled as NBK107. The makers have announced that the film’s title logo will be launched on October 21 at 8.15pm. This is going to be a major treat for all fans of Balayya. NBK107 First Hunt Teaser: Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Is High on Violence and Action (Watch Video).

NBK107 Title Logo Launch Update

