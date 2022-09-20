Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film with director Venkat Prabhu has been tentatively titled as NC22. The actor would begin to shoot for the flick from tomorrow, September 21. The filmmaker announced about it on Twitter by sharing a silhouette poster of the lead actor. NC22: Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty’s Film Goes On Floors; Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan Join The Pooja Ceremony (View Pics).

NC22 Update

