NC22 is the upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty as the lead pair. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the pooja ceremony of this film took place today for which Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan, Yuvan Shankar Raja and many others were seen in attendance. NC22: Venkat Prabhu And Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja Join Hands For The First Time For Naga Chaitanya-Starrer!

NC22 Pooja Ceremony

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)