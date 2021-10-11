Nedumudi Venu was one of the finest gems of Malayalam Cinema. The legend breathed his last on October 11, 2021. He was 73. The veteran actor had acted in more than 500 films and has done a varied range of roles. Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and mourned demise of the National award-winning Malayalam actor and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu, who died at 73 of post-Covid complications. Born Kesavan VenugopalNair, he acted in over 500 films starting in 1978 and was regarded as one of the finest thespians in Malayalam cinema. We will miss him."

Check Out Shashi Tharoor's Tweet Below:

