The India national cricket team defeated arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai to lift their record-extending ninth title. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the decision about Sanju Samson's removal as opener. In his social media post, the Congress MP suggested that Shubman Gill could play at number three and Suryakumar Yadav at number five. In seven matches, Shubman Gill made 127 runs at an average of 21.17. Samson scored 132 runs in as many games at 33.00. 'Should Have Had Handshakes With Pakistan' Shashi Tharoor Questions India's 'No Handshake' Policy With PAK Team in Asia Cup 2025; Cites Example of Kargil War (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor Questions Sanju Samson's Removal As Opener

That said, it is fair to ask a few questions, without in any way detracting from our victory. Was it right to break up the hugely successful opening partnership of @abhisheksharm06 and @IamSanjuSamson, and relegate a three-time centurion to a middle slot where he was… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shashi Tharoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)