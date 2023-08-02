Neymar is the Malayalam comedy drama that had released in theatres on May 12. The film starring Mathew Thomas, Naslen, Shammi Thilakan, Johny Antony and Vijayaraghavan had garnered mixed response from the audience. Neymar is now all set to hit the OTT platform. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 8. Dayaa Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch JD Chekravarthy and Ramya Nambessan’s Crime Thriller Series.

Neymar On Hotstar

Watch The Trailer Of Neymar Below:

