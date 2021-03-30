Andhadhun is one of the best movies that came out in the last decade. Sriram Raghavan's deft direction, Ayushmann Khurrana's nuanced acting of a blind pianist and Tabu's fantastic performance made this movie a favourite of many. Now remakes are being planned and today, on the birthday of Nithiin, the first look poster of its Telugu version Maestro is released. While it is slightly similar to the Hindi poster, the focus is more on the hero than the chequered road the protagonist is walking on.

Check out the first look poster of Andhadhun's Telugu poster

#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO... On #Nithiin's birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook pic.twitter.com/E8z2azUt4i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

