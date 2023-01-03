Nivin Pauly has grabbed everyone’s attention with his physical transformation. The actor has lost oodles of weight and pictures of his weight loss transformation have taken internet by storm. Fans are stunned to see the Malayalam actor’s transformation and one just can’t keep calm. Take a look at fans’ reactions on Padavettu actor’s new avatar. Vijay Sethupathi Shares a Mirror Selfie on Instagram, Netizens Go Gaga Over His Weight Loss Transformation (View Pic).

Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly

LIT

Mollywood's Charmer

Fit And Fab

All who bodyshamed #NivinPauly ! Expect a good comeback from the actor! Will be a sureshot reply to all haters/degraders during his low period. pic.twitter.com/Iv7lNXfGeZ — G.O.A.T𓃵 🇦🇷 (@QuereshiAbraam) January 2, 2023

'Mollywood Box Office Prince'

Comebacks are always stronger than setback😊 3 years of body shaming comes to an end! The charming Mollywood Boxoffice Prince is Back🥺❤️@NivinOfficial #NivinPauly pic.twitter.com/1D6y5scdRV — Surya NFC (@SuryaNFC3) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)