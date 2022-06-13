The makers of O2, the upcoming survival thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead, are all set to release the second single from the film. The song will be released today (June 13) at 5pm. The poster feature Nayanthara, who is essaying the role of a mother, safeguarding her son that is played by child star Rithvik. O2 Trailer: Nayanthara Fights to Save Her Sick Son in Disney+ Hotstar’s Survival Thriller (Watch Video).

O2 Second Single

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)