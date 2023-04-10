Chiyaan Vikram will be turning a year older on April 17. On the occasion of his birthday, fans are going to be in for a treat. The makers of his upcoming film Thangalaan are going to drop ‘something powerful’. The team shared an intense new poster of the actor on Twitter and captioned it as, “Get ready for something powerful from the world of #Thangalaan! Witness a slice of flesh on #ChiyaanVikram's birthday 17th April, 2023.” Thangalaan: Vikram Looks Rough and Tough in New Pics Shared From His Tamil Film's Set!

Thangalaan Star Chiyaan Vikram

