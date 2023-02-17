Vikram took to Insta today and dropped a few super sexy pics of himself online that see him in a heavy bearded look flaunting his bod. The rough ad tough photos of the actor are from his upcoming film Thangalaan's set. Apart from Vikram, the Tamil movie also stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in prominent roles. It's written and directed by Pa Ranjith. Thangalaan: Parvathy, Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith Pose Happily on Sets of Chiyaan 61 (View Pic).

Vikram From Thangalaan Sets:

