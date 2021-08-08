Acclaimed Malayalam star, Fahadh Faasil celebrates his birthday today (August 8). The actor is known for some terrific work down South like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Super Deluxe and more. On this special day, Fafa received love from fans, but it's his wife's Nazriya Nazim wish for him that is super adorable and witty. Check it out.

Nazriya Nazim Wishes Fahadh Faasil:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)