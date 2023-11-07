Makers of Indian 2 has wished Kamal Haasan on his 69th birthday today (Nov 7) with brand new poster. In the picture shared, the superstar's full impressive look as Senapathy as been unveiled. Indeed, the new poster of the vigilante hero is truly arresting. Indian 2 directed by Shankar is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Kamal Haasan Birthday Bash: Aamir Khan and Suriya Pose for Selfie at the Event (View Viral Pic).

Indian 2 New Poster:

