Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is slated for a theatrical release on February 6. With just a few weeks left for the release, the makers have now unveiled the second track of the film titled "Pathikichu". After receiving a great response to the first track, "Sawadeeka", the makers have now dropped a mass song in praise of Ajith Kumar's character in the film. The track is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, along with Yogi Sekar. How can we forget to mention Amogh Balaji's rap portions, which are pure goosebumps? We’re sure "Pathikichu" will become a new anthem for all Thala fans. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in key roles. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Hunts Down Countless Enemies After Love Struggles With Trisha Krishnan in Magizh Thirumeni’s Action Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Song ‘Pathikichu’:

