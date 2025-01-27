Ajith Kumar has been grabbing headlines for the past few months for all the good reasons. Be it his third-position victory at the 24H Dubai 2025 race or the hype surrounding his upcoming releases, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil superstar is frequently mentioned in the news for some reason or the other. On the other hand, from the Mollywood industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran launched a teaser for L2: Empuraan on Sunday (January 26), which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. At the trailer launch event, Prithviraj shared his excitement for Vidaamuyarchi with director Magizh Thirumeni and addressed the audience."I don't know if you have seen the trailer (Vidaamuyarchi), I have. Its one of the finest trailers that I've seen in recent Tamil cinema. Beautifully done, I am really looking forward to the film." The Ajith Kumar-starrer is scheduled for a February 7, 2025 release. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Hunts Down Countless Enemies After Love Struggles With Trisha Krishnan in Magizh Thirumeni’s Action Thriller (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran Expresses His Excitement forAjith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’:

"#VidaaMuyarchi trailer is one of the finest Trailers that i have seen in Tamil Cinema recent times🔥. Beautifully Done. Really looking forward for it. Hope it archives a smashing success🏆" - #Prithvirajpic.twitter.com/6iSBOK2Ayk — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)