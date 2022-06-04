It is Prashanth Neel’s birthday today and to celebrate the special occasion superstars Prabhas and Yash came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Yash and Prashanth have collaborated for the blockbuster films KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar that is helmed by the ace filmmaker. KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel Credits Yash for Taking Franchise to New Global Heights.

Prabhas And Yash With Prashanth Neel

The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and #Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman’s @prashanth_neel birthday ❤️ A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration!#HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/hNFt6Q6fAq — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 3, 2022

