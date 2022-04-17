Director Prashant Neel has heaped praises on superstar Yash for taking the franchise 'KGF' to a new high. He says the only person who had the vision to see the success of the film was the actor, who has gained major fandom, courtesy his portrayal as the rugged and fierce Rocky. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hindi Version of Yash’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 143.64 Crore in India!

Director Prashant Neel mentioned that 'KGF' was an eight year-long journey that gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker also added: "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today." KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth.