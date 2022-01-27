The makers of One Cut Two Cut have released the Kannada film’s trailer starring Danish Sait in the lead as an arts and crafts teacher named Gopi. The film directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju gives a glimpse how the school he’s teaching at is taken hostage by four radical social media activists. Danish’s quirky avatar is intriguing and the upcoming film looks thrilling and entertaining.

Watch The Trailer Of One Cut Two Cut Below:

