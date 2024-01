Varun Tej is preparing for the release of his upcoming action film, Operation Valentine, in which he stars alongside Manushi Chhillar. Both actors portray IAF officers in this action-packed movie, marking Varun’s debut in Bollywood and Manushi’s debut in the South Indian film industry. To celebrate the New Year, the actor shared an intriguing poster on his social media platforms, providing a glimpse of his character. In the caption, Varun extended New Year greetings to his fans. Penned by Shakti, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, Operation Valentine is set to hit screens on February 16, 2024. Operation Valentine: Shooting of Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s Upcoming Film Wrapped Up (View Pic).

Varun Tej Drops New Poster From Operation Valentine: