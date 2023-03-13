The song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars this year. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. During the award acceptance speech, the former stated, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters. And now, here I am, with the Oscars.” Well, a few Malayalam news portals misunderstood his speech and made a translation blunder of ‘The Carpenter’. While Keeravani was was referring to the American band, some of the portals took it literally. Take a look at the posts below: Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani Amazes Audience As He Sings His Speech to Tune of ‘Top of the World’ by The Carpenters During Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of MM Keeravani’s Speech Below:

What a beautiful acceptance speech!!! MM Keeravani sings his speech to the tune of ‘Top of the world’ by The Carpenters pic.twitter.com/17uRRx3zEs — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) March 13, 2023

The HLS Over ‘The Carpenters’

#Keeravani in his Oscars speech had talked about growing up listening to the Carpenters, the band. Some Malayalam media houses took that literally and put out these headlines which say that he grew up listening to the songs of professional carpenters (ആശാരിമാർ) pic.twitter.com/GZZRg9GatF — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) March 13, 2023

The Translation Blunder

Is this for real? 🤣 — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) March 13, 2023

Netizens' POV

I’m imagining all the possible bands he could’ve said he was inspired from and our media’s translation.. 🥴🥴 — Call me by your name (@FigIiaChePiange) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)